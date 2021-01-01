From robert abbey
Annika Drum Table Lamp by Robert Abbey (2503)
The Annika Drum Table Lamp by Robert Abbey exudes a classic grace while maintaining a modern appeal. Its robust steel base is comprised of a column-like stacking of geometric and curved shapes, each separated and highlighted by a contrasting ribbon of color. The base is covered in a glossy lacquer, giving a sleek updated appearance that makes it adaptable for a variety of interior dÃ©cor themes. This Mary McDonald designed piece is topped with a rounded fabric shade to diffuse a soft and elegant illumination. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Drum. Finish: Black Lacquered Paint