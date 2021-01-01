Annie Upholstered Wooden Chair by Calligaris - Color: Blue - Finish: Wood tones - (CS1809000012SQ600000000)

Made in Italy The Annie Upholstered Wooden Chair is the essence of mid-century furniture. Made of blended upholstery and chunky oak wood, Annie brings you into a realm of classic design. Curved lines. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Blue.