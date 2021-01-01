From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Annette Gray Queen Upholstered Bed
Turn in for the night atop a dream of a bed in beautiful upholstery! Annette is a fashion-focused modern platform bed with hints of mid-century style yet is inconspicuous enough to suit your favorite bed linens. Lovely Annette is made in Malaysia with care: a hardwood and plywood frame is the basis for the gray linen-like fabric upholstery, which is then softened with an underlying layer of foam padding. Being that Annette is a platform bed, only a mattress (not included) is required--a set of wooden slats (included) provide support similar to that of a box spring, rendering use of one unnecessary. Richly-colored dark brown wooden legs are a chic finishing touch. Though this version of the Annette Designer Bed is a queen size with gray upholstery, it is also offered in light beige and in full size (gray and light beige, each sold separately). The contemporary bed frame is packed snugly in cardboard cartons and requires assembly upon unpacking. The Annette Bed must be spot cleaned when needed.