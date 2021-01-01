Stone Cottage Anne Ruffle Ogee 3-Piece White Solid Cotton Blend Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set

Add an extra layer of elegance to your bedroom with the Anne Ruffle Ogee Duvet Cover Set from St1-Cottage. The gentle waves of ruffles on a delicate white ground provide the perfect texture and hand feel, and the cotton blend stays soft and durable over time. Duvet cover features a zipper closure and additional inner corner ties which ensure that the duvet stays in place during use. Set is machine washable for easy care and the duvet insert is not included. Full/Queen duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (92 in. L x 88 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W). King duvet cover set includes: 1-duvet cover (92 in. L x 106 in. W) and 2-shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W).