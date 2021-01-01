Kuzco Lighting Annapolis LED Bath Bar - Color: Clear

The unique shape of two die-cast clear glass shades gives the Annapolis LED Bath Bar from Kuzco Lighting the singular appearance of a smooth metal structure dipped in honey or a clear amber when ignited. Its metalwork is simply-constructed, with smooth surfaces providing a clean, retro look equally able to fit in with busier modern surroundings, or sparer contemporary decor. With powerful, energy-efficient LED lamping moderated by the shade, the Annapolis is a solid choice for brightening up darker corners and long hallways alike. Color: Clear. Finish: Vintage Brass