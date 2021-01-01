From mercury row
Annadale Upholstered Platform Bed
This platform bed anchors your bedroom in glam, mid-century-inspired style. It's built with an engineered wood frame and features understated side rails and footboard for a clean-lined silhouette. The headboard has a curving wingback design and is wrapped in velvet for a luxe look. Plus, it's filled with foam for some extra cushion behind your head. Tapered gold-finished legs support the bed with a retro aesthetic. This bed arrives with slats and a center support leg, so you don't have to use a box spring with your choice of mattress. Color: Blush Pink, Size: Full