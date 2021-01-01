From ebern designs
Annabesook Coffee Table
Advertisement
With a six-sided or hexagonal top, this feng shui inspired glass table will create a peaceful yet elegant essence in your living space. The Hexagonal Chrome Coffee Table is sleek, chic and ready to upgrade your home decor with its stunning modern contemporary style. Its glamourous clean-line silhouette is crafted from chromed metal that will beat the test of time. With ample clear tempered glass shelves, it will create visual space while providing enough room for all your storage and display needs. Use the tabletop to enjoy a cup of coffee among friends. The bottom shelf is the perfect stage to exhibit your favorite collectibles or to store your living room essentials. This two-tier unit finishes off with an elegant ball end to give it an extra air of refined sophistication. Bring home today and enjoy its simple and fast 5-step assembly! Loving the look?