Annabella Bed
Description
Features:Includes upholstered headboard, upholstered footboard, upholstered side rails, and standard bed frameHandcrafted in IllinoisComplete bedMattress and box spring not includedEasy to assembleMattress Size: Color: Beige/BrownFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: YesUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: 100% CottonUpholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamType of Bird Feathers: Tufted: NoUpholstery Design: Fully UpholsteredNailhead Trim: NoBox Spring Required: YesRecommended Box Spring Height: Low ProfileBox Spring Included: NoBase Construction: StandardNumber of Slats Included: 0Bed Type: OtherBuilt-In Desk: NoWeight Capacity: 500Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Recommended Mattress Thickness: 12Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: PanelHeadboard Shape: RectangularLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: Footboard Included: YesFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: NoneNumber of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: NoNon-Toxic: YesNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLSB Investment Skus: JossMainCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseShagreen-embossed Exterior: Wood Species: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: FIRA Certified: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesAdditional Intended Use For Child: NoChildrenâs Product Certificate (CPC): CPSC - 15 U.S. Code Â§ 1278a - Childrenâs Products Containing Lead: CPSC - 16 CFR 1500.49 Compliant: Minnesota 325F.177 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1500.48 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: YesBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Mem