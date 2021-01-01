From mistana teen
Ann Platform Bed
Inspired by modern and contemporary design, the platform bed is built with geometric inspiration. At the first glance, you will be attracted by the headboard designs. Panels with circle shapes are framed into the headboard, revealing an airy look with a modern twist. Constructed of eco-friendly solid rubberwood and poplar in white finishing, the platform bed is built sturdily for the years to come. Featuring tapered legs and a low footboard, the provides an illusion of space. The under-bed clearance provides ample storage space. Economical and stylish, the platform bed has it all. Sprung slats will serve as the platform on where you could place your mattress. Size: Full/Double