SPRWMN Ankle Legging with Inside Zip in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) SPRWMN Ankle Legging with Inside Zip in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% lamb skin. Professional leather clean only. Elastic waist. Zipper cuffs. 10.5 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. Made in USA. SPRR-WP38. ANK017L. SPRWMN - pronounced 'superwoman' - was founded by Ambre Dahan following her discovery of a cotton-lined stretch-leather fabric on a trip to Paris. Enamored by the fabric's comfortable and flattering fit, she designed her brand's now-signature collection of leather trousers and launched Los Angeles-based SPRWMN in 2016. Each piece is handcrafted and made from high quality French hides chosen to withstand the test of time.