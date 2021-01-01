Noble House Ankit Tufted Chesterfield Faux Leather 3 Seater Sofa, Brown and Dark Brown

Enrich your living room with an exquisite centerpiece that practically exudes royal-like luxury. This Chesterfield style sofa is the ideal addition to any living room with its classic design and traditional elements such as deep button tufting, scrolled arms, and nailhead accents. Featuring a low backrest and plush upholstery, this sofa stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room, creating an open, clean space. Finished with beautifully turned legs, our sofa provides an elegant touch to any room.CHESTERFIELD STYLE: Designed with the traditional Chesterfield sofa in mind, this piece hits all the key elements, with deep button tufting, nailhead accents, scrolled arms, and turned legs. This is finished with gorgeous upholstery and elegant diamond stitching.BUTTON TUFTED DIAMOND STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the backrest and armrests offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The diamond stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.NAILHEAD ACCENTS: Expertly styled, this sofa has tasteful nailhead accents on the front end of the scrolled arms to draw the eye in and complement the deep button tufting. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch.SCROLLED ARMS: To complete the Chesterfield look, this sofa features scrolled arms. Not only does it add an air of class to the sofa and your room, but it also provides a more comfortable place to lean against while relaxing on your sofa.LOW PROFILE: This sofa offers a low profile build which makes it perfect for smaller spaces and keeps your room from feeling cluttered. This sofa is 84.75” W x 33.50” D x 27.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming sofa.