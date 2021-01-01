Concord Global Trading Ankara Pin Dot Black 4 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug

Upgrade any room with this Concord Global Trading Ankara Collection 4 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug has a classic style, which will complement your existing home design with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials, staying in good condition for years to come. It features a 100% olefin construction, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. Designed with elements of black, this rug will tone down your decor. It has a dense pile, tolerating heavy foot traffic.