Concord Global Trading Ankara Oushak Red 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug

Upgrade any floor with the Concord Global Trading 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug. This rug features a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials. Made with multi-colored elements, it is perfect if you are looking to light up your home with a fun and bright staple. This rug has an oriental pattern, making it the perfect centerpiece for any room. It has a 100% olefin design, which will resist fading over time. With a dense pile, it tolerates substantial foot traffic.