From noori rug

Noori Rug "Ankara Manolya" Area Rug 8'0" x 10'1" Black/Beige

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Rug Size: 8'0 x 10'1 Durable Hand-Knotted Construction Made of 100% Premium Wool Crafted in Pakistan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com