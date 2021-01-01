Concord Global Trading Ankara Kerman Red 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug

Complete any room with this Concord Global Trading Ankara Collection 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug. This loomed rug has a classic style for a timeless appearance. It has a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials. Crafted with multi-colored elements, it is ideal if you are looking to illuminate your decor with a bright staple. It has an oriental print, elevating the feel of your home design with a classic elegance. Boasting a dense pile, this rug withstands hefty foot traffic. It features a 100% olefin construction, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity.