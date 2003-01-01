From the holiday aisle
Animatronic Reaper Skeleton Figurine
Be afraid. Be very afraid of this collection. This blood-curdling creature is sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. If you seek sheer terror this Halloween, look no further. Odin will horrify any visitor who dares cross his path. The reaper's skeleton arms and head rock back and forth as he cackles into the night. He searches for souls in the darkness, eyes aglow with a red light. His frightening looks are intensified by background noises of thunder and haunting screams. His dark hooded figure can be perched next to your treats or hung to petrify victims dusk till dawn. Odin's wicked open-mouth grin and long black fingernails only add to his already unnerving appearance and are enough to stop guests in their tracks. Welcome Odin to your home this Halloween, but be warned. He's out to collect more than just candy.