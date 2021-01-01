wild republic animated unicorn, stuffed animal, lights up, walks, shakes, whinnies, unicorn gifts for girls, baby toys, unicorn toys, plush.

Pet the rainbow mane of this adorable Pink Unicorn Plush to activate lights, galloping action and whinny sounds Shimmer The unicorn measures 12.5L x 5W x 10h and weighs 1.2lbs This interactive unicorn is made of soft, high-quality fabrics that are surface washable and include three AA trial batteries. We recommend replacing batteries for longer life Great sensory toys for kids; the animated toy unicorns are learning toys that interact and enhance motor skills and memory This educational toy is perfect for Christmas gifts, baby gifts, toddler toys through preschool age, or even as unicorn gifts for all unicorn lovers. Also, this can be used for unicorn party supplies or decorations at birthday parties