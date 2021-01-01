Animals Coloring Book for kids age 3 5 Coloring activity books Educational Coloring Pages of Animals Letters A to Z for Boys and Girls Little Kids Preschool and Kindergarten Paperback - lexann smart smart
This is the perfect coloring book if you are looking for a large variety of animals from farm to wild along with cute birds and lovely sea creatures to entertain kids in a fun and easy way This great coloring book for toddler includes 71 individual designs of animals on each page Animals Coloring Book consists of ALPHABET -From A to Z every letter in this preschool coloring book has an illustration of an animal beginning with each letter of the alphabet -26 pages FARM ANIMALS, WILD ANIMALS, SEA ANIMALS -45 individual designs of different animals of each category All designs are printed on a single side page for easy removal, on the behind of every page you will find a name of the colored animal so that can help kids learn to spell the correct animal name Activities such as coloring will improve your child's pencil grip, helping them to relax, improve creativity and develop memory. Large size 8.5x11 inches perfect for your little one's tiny hands Full color gloss cover Interior 153 pages Get now the best way to entertain your little one