Animal Sleeping Big Bear Sloth Hanging on a Bench Cozy Lazy Wild Creature Image Duvet Cover Set

Makeover and refresh your bedrooms every season with just a single touch! Start with this fun and decorative duvet cover sets. These unique designs match well with various color palettes of your rugs, curtains, headboard, furniture, and all other decor accessories. Very durable and sustainable material which will not endanger your health or the environment. No chemicals used, no dye substance harming the health of you or your family, 100% recyclable environmentally friendly fabric. Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. Make a difference and change the look of your room, girl’s boy’s room, guest room, hotel room. Also a perfect gift idea for your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, wife, husband, daughter and son and all other beloved ones with many of surprising designs. You can find a design for everybody and every interest. They will be shocked by the superior quality of the item when they open the present. Customized, personalized products are very popular. As manufacturers of digitally printed home textiles, they follow current trends and bring you the latest home fashion. Either a gift to your family or friend, relative or boyfriend, girlfriend, or to you, the item should be interesting and authentic. The digital images they display have the most accurate color possible; however, due to differences in computer monitors, they cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow 0.4" - 0.8" discrepancy. Care instructions: Machine washes with cold water, do not bleach, tumble dry on low heat, iron on medium heat. The duvet covers and pillow shams are printed on the front side only, the back of them is plain white colored. This is only the duvet cover, sold without the comforter. Size: Twin