Giraffe Animal Lover Designs Animal Cute Giraffe Hugging Beer Graphic Design Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Love to see these animals with long necks? This cute, vintage giraffe design is a great addition to your wardrobe. Ideal design for mom, dad, sister, brother, aunt or a friend who are giraffe lovers. This funny and retro giraffe art is the perfect design for Christmas, birthdays, or any occasion. These amazing cute zoo creatures are a perfect ice breaker during family gatherings. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only