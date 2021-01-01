From tinksky
Animal Baby Tiger Rattle and Squeaker Toy BB Stick Bell Shaker Newborn Grabbing Toy
Advertisement
Made of premium material, the sock rattle is safe and comfortable for baby to play. The rattle have built-in bells which can make a sound. Baby will love shaking and making music with these adorable toys. They can encourage infant to reach and grab, awaken auditory awareness and improve baby's hand-eye coordination. With and colorful animal pattern design, it can help stimulate your baby visual, encourage baby to touch and explore, help them easily distinguish between different patterns, colors and recognize faces and noise. Your baby's attention and interest will be catched by the noise which is good for cultivating your little one's attention. It is a great toy for your baby. Creative gift for infants. It is special present for baby shower, birthday party or Christmas gatherings.