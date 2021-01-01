6'7" Danika Round Floral Loomed Area Rug Beige/Cream - Safavieh

Sophisticated and elegant, Danika rugs revive the charm of intricate floral motifs in remarkable textures and warm color. The lovely designs adorned with cultured and chic details will be sure to add exquisite taste into a room. Made using soft synthetic yarns in a raised cut pile and cotton weft backing, Danika is a marvelous complement to any classy and contemporary or traditionally styled decor. These rugs were power loomed in Turkey and are here to impress. Size: 6'7" Round. Color: Beige/Cream.