Anihya 4 - Light Unique / Statement Globe Chandelier

Experts at blending form and function, chandeliers are a great way to create an eye-catching accent that also brightens up a room. Take this one, for example: thanks to its globe design with three metal bands surrounding the candelabra-style lighting, it's sure to deliver a classic look in styles from traditional to contemporary. This luminary accommodates four bulbs atop each of its candle-style bases. And since it measures 22.85'' H x 20.5'' W x 20.5'' D, it's ideal for spaces like dining ensembles, breakfast nooks, and more! Finish: Bronze