Ani 48" LED Novelty Floor Lamp

Blomus ANI Lamp Floor 3in1 Rechargeable LED is versatile, adaptable, and brightly beautiful. The mobile LED lamp with matt colored powder-coated aluminum can be used everywhere. The lamp can be used directly on the base, standing on the table as a traditional lamp, or hanging from the included rope. With a light touch of the lampshade, three brightness levels can be controlled or the lamp can be switched off. For recharging, the lamp can be placed on the charging cradle and charged with the USB cable. ANI is for outdoor or indoor use and is splash-proof. Base Finish: Satellite