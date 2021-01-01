From beek
Ani - White - 7 - Also in: 6, 5, 9, 8
Oh ANI how we LOVE you! This simple leather flip flop sandal is our summer obsession. We leather wrap a memory foam footbed (yes, you heard that right - memory foam!), that has been molded to support the foot perfectly (yes, of course you will still have arch support!). The upper straps are made from super supple buttery soft leather and "tubed' for extra comfort and will slide right between your toes almost unnoticed. You will slide into easy, beautiful, feminine comfort.