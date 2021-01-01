Thanksgiving Holiday Gifts and Designs Angry Turkey-Stuff That Up Your Own-Funny Thanksgiving Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Funny Angry Turkey, Stuff That Up Your Own! Funny Thanksgiving design. perfect for the family gathering, cooking and during the holiday feast with family and friends. Be grateful, thankful and blessed this holiday and have a good laugh. Funny Thanksgiving Turkey design for men, women who loves humor gifts. Get a good laugh at Thanksgiving dinner and family gathering on Thanksgiving Holidays. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only