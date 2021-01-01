Walker Edison Furniture Company Angle Iron Dark Walnut Wood Dining Table

Go ahead and gather around a table with some dynamic design. This kitchen table is made of metal and high-grade MDF with a premium laminate finish. On top of that, the tabletop has a melamine coat for increased moisture resistance so it can handle splashy eaters and accidental spills. Decorative elements like riveted metal accents on the corner of the table and thin metal poles underneath the table increase the industrial charm of this mixed material table. This compact dining table is a great piece for small space living and can comfortably seat four. Color: Dark Walnut.