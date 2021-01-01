Angle H Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - ("H-QSN18112-SA-145/QSNHL-H-145/QSNWGR-12""-145")

The Angle H Arm Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hi Lite illuminates spaces with a defined silhouette and a bold build. An angled, spun aluminum shade shapes an even layer of dark sky friendly light as it is supported by a single, smoothly shaped arm. Blending form and function together, this handsome outdoor wall sconce complements a range of spaces and architectural styles to bring a bright touch to its surroundings. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze