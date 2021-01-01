An Angle Bath Rug set adds the feel of relaxation to your bathroom. It brings the coolness of hues of color into your bathroom. Our Angle Bath rugs are very soft and fluffy. They are made from 100% Cotton. The colors of this bath rug set will surely be a welcome addition to your bath decor. The colors are made perfect by the geometric design. Our Angle bath Rug set features fun and eye-catching design and beautifully contrasted color combinations. This particular set was designed to bring a neutral and slightly warm tone into your bathroom color scheme. We have many beautiful color combinations to match your bathroom decor. When you’re seeking bath rugs that will bring soothing warmth to your bathroom, these are a great choice. Set includes one-24\"x40\" bath rug and one-21\"x 34\" bath rug. They are also lightly sprayed for an anti-skid backing that helps keep your rugs securely in place. Chesapeake Merchandising Angle 40-in x 24-in Blue Sienna Cotton Bath Rug | 44954