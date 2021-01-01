From rosevera
Rosevera Angelo Platform Bed, King, Grey
All in one package, Set included: (1) headboard, (1) footboard, (1) Set of rails, (1) Set of slats A warm piece to master Bedroom or guest room, Rose Vera Angelo collection features Diamond Tufted upholstery and a bold curved silhouette with an adjustable Height headboard Simply constructed with solid wood frame and padded with premium foam Cushion on headboard for comfort and long-term resilience. Assembly required Available in various size-twin, full, Queen, King Box Spring not included for this product. The product can be used with only a box Spring and can accommodate with US standard mattress Adjustable height from: 49'' - 53'' - 57" - 61'' Overall dimensions(King): 80.25'' W X 86.25''L X 60'' H Box Spring is required