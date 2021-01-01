Angeli Modern Round Drop Leaf Dark Walnut Dining Table by Manor Park

Furnish your small space kitchen with the Angeli Modern Round Drop Leaf Dining Table by Manor Park. The two drop leaf sides make this the perfect table to push against the wall when not in use to make room for parties or gatherings and pull open when it is time for dinner. The modern glam table can seat two to three people for an intimate brunch or romantic dinner. The faux white tabletop and sleek black legs make a glamorous statement that elevates any mealtime conversation. Made from warp-resistant MDF, durable laminate, and powder-coated steel, this minimalistic table is built for long-lasting use in your apartment or home. The matte UV coating creates a protective layer against spills and casual wear-and-tear.