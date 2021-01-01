Angela Bed

From joss & main
This upholstered bed has a classic plaid pattern that's warm and approachable. Plus, it proves once and for all that neutrals don't have to be boring. The frame is made from solid and engineered wood and is wrapped in 100% cotton upholstery throughout the head and footboard. Foam fill adds comfort and provides the perfect place to lean back with a good book or the latest TV series. We especially love the classic wingback silhouette, which is emphasized by the gray and white patterned upholstery for a cool-casual look. This bed requires a box spring (sold separately). Size: Full