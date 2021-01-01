Angel with Red Dress Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop

The Fabric Angel with Red Dress Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™ gives you a cute way to have your holiday decorations watched over by otherworldly powers. This fabric Christmas ornament features a sweet angel with a top knot updo, yellow knit scarf around its neck and white wings. It's dressed in a red scalloped robe that's dotted with vibrant pompoms and trimmed with yellow pompom lace. The 6.5-inch height makes this ornament the perfect size for adding to all types of decor, from trees to wreaths to mantel displays and more, and it's finished off with a simple loop for easy hanging anywhere you please. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.