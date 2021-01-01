Angadresma 2 - Person Bar Height Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Description
Features:Set includes bar table with two slat back chairsOverall table dimensions: 42"H x 72"W x 28"DThe table features a double X design divider in baseChairs feature box seat construction for easy assemblyOverall stool dimensions: 45.3"H x 17.7"W x 20.7"D / Seat dimensions: 29.9"H x 17.7"W x 16"DThis item is without stain or sealant and is meant to be finished by the consumerNumber of Items Included: 3Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 2Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: RubberwoodTable Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: RubberwoodSeating Material: Solid WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: RubberwoodUpholstered Chair: NoUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: Unfinished / Ready to finishTable Base Color: Unfinished / Ready to finishSeating Color: Unfinished / Ready to finishBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 2Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 250Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Slat BackOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Seat Height: NoUpholstery Color: Swivel Seat: NoAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseDesigner: Designer Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Chair Weight Capacity: 250Stain Resistant: NoScratch Resistant: NoCompatible Dining Chair Part Number: Licensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Made to Order: NoSpefications:TAA Compliant: GSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesISTA 1A Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: