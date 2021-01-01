From everly quinn
Anegam 118' L x 15.7" W Paintable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel
Features:Product Type: Tile/PanelPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorTheme: Food and beverageTexture: SmoothColor: SilverFinish: GlossPrimary Material: PaperPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesPhthalate Free: Application Type: Self-adhesiveNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: RandomRemoval Type: PeelableWashable: YesPaintable: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSample Available: NoSample Part Number: DS Metallic: AluminumBPA Free: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 118Overall Width: 15.7Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: Overall Product Weight: 0.6Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: