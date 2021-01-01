Bailey 44 Andy Twill Pant in Burgundy. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Bailey 44 Andy Twill Pant in Burgundy. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 96% cotton 4% elastaneLining: 100% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Hidden side zipper closure. Side zipper closure at leg opening. Midweight twill fabric. 14 at the knee and 14 at the leg opening. BAIL-WP119. 407-P001. Bailey 44 is cool, understated, sexy but not overt, modern, and interesting. Made in the USA, this Los Angeles based line will have you wanting to come back for more.