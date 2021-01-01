Androgyne Lounge Table by Menu - Color: Brown (1184879)

Advertisement
The Androgyne Lounge Table from Menu offers a beautiful and contemporary addition to living rooms and other lounge areas. Norwegian architect and designer Danielle Siggerud originally designed this versatile table for Menus former showroom cafÃ©, showing off its straightforward silhouette and refined materials. A celebration of craftsmanship, this product works well in any modern setting and features plastic glides on the bottom to ensure it will not damage the floor. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown.