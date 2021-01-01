KALATY Andes Desert Teal 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug

This KALATY 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug will be a great decorative touch to your home. This rectangular rug gives a rustic atmosphere, adding an inviting addition to your space. It has a 100% cotton construction, which will feel nice and pleasant on your feet, due to its high-quality natural fibers. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated. It has a striped motif, creating the illusion of a longer room. Designed with blue features, this rug will add a refreshing touch to any decor. It has a loomed weave type and a reversible design. Color: Desert Teal.