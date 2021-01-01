Jaipur Andes Cornwall Rug - Color: Beige - Size: 3 Ft. 7 In. X 5 Ft. 7 In.

Naturally elegant. The Andes Cornwall Rug by Jaipur is perfect for a contemporary condo or a traditional home. Featuring handwoven stripes in a mix of neutral tones, it's a timeless style that pairs effortlessly with everything from modern polished metal to rustic wood. It's expertly handwoven in India of an eco-friendly blend of jute fabric and recycled chindi cotton to provide comfortable softness underfoot in a living space, bedroom or den. Shape: Rectangular. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Beige.