Andes Braidley Rug by Jaipur - Color: Beige (RUG100012)

Made in India by Jaipur. With a look and feet that is completely natural, the Andes Braidley Rug will add a rustic charm to any modern space. The contrasting weave combines all natural jute fabric with recycled chindi cotton, giving this rug an unparalleled softness and versatility. The Andes Braidley Rug is available in a variety of sizes and boasts materials and construction that is completely eco-friendly. Delivering fresh, inventive new rugs, pillows and other textiles, Jaipur believes firmly in the transformative power of beauty, whether it takes the shape of a sophisticated wool masterpiece or a whimsical outdoor design. With an emphasis on quality and sustainability, most of Jaipur's offerings are handwoven by the expert hands of a skilled artisan. Now one of the most internationally recognized providers of luxury rugs and textiles, Jaipur's story has humble beginnings.More than 30 years ago, Jaipur founder N.K. Chaudhary started with just two looms and a vision of connecting people around the world with the talented artisans that surrounded him in India. Through the attention gained from the artistry and quality of his products, two looms quickly became 20, and then 200 as Jaipur grew into one of the world's leading manufacturers of rugs. Since the company's inception, its founder has instilled within the company culture, the importance of giving back. To that end, Jaipur supports local communities in India by helping talented artisans to excel at their craft, while empowering them to find greater financial and social stability.Today, the company has expanded its rug offerings to include flatweaves, naturals, transitional and designs from world renowned artists. With a passion for enriching the lives of its customers and local communities, Jaipur has consistently been leading the industry through an ongoing process of improvement, sustainability, quality and artistry. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige.