Anderton Counter Height Dining Table

We invite you to enjoy dinner and conversation around our Gracie Oaks Round Counter Height Table. This table has a counter height (34 inches) profile so you can chat with friends while you enjoy snacks and drinks. It'll look great paired with your Gracie Oaks Lewiston Counter Height Dining Chairs. It has reinforced understructure and will stand up to the elements. As with all of our furniture, The Round Counter Height Table is easy to clean and maintain and can stay outside all year long! Table Base Color: White, Table Top Color: Driftwood