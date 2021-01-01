From kirkland's

Black and White Wood Slice V Framed Art Print

$67.49 on sale
($89.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at kirkland'shome

Description

Define your living space with our Black and White Wood Slice V Framed Art Print! This stunning tree stump pressed print will add charm and definition to your home. Framed print measures 19L x 1W x 25H in. Frame crafted of wood Black frame finish Features a wood slice print Encased in glass Hues of black and white Weight: 11 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.

