From kirkland's
Black and Gray Wash Square Coffee Table
This Black and Gray Wash Square Coffee Table features a sleek and modern design with plenty of storage space for all of your daily essentials. You’ll love using it to keep your living space tidy. Coffee table measures 30L x 30W x 18H in. Crafted of warp-resistant wood composite and durable laminate Gray wash top finish with solid back body finish Open square design Features two (2) adjustable shelves and open storage Weight: 66 lbs. Full assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Wipe clean with a damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including dust and phthalates which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .