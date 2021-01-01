Find 90" Hand Turkey Polyester Twill Table Runner at Michaels. com. Make your home the place to gather this Thanksgiving when you add this festive table runners to your space. Make your home the place to gather this Thanksgiving when you add this festive table runners to your space. Add some style to your tabletop with this polyester table runner designed and printed in the USA. Details: Blue and white 90" x 16" Polyester Finished edge Machine wash, line dry | 90" Hand Turkey Polyester Twill Table Runner By Designs Direct | Michaels®