Red and Silver Metal Shopping Cart Ornament: Multi by World Market

Ornaments -Stock up on adorable style with our mini metal shopping cart ornament. Brimming with true-to-life detail and trimmed in festive red, it's fun on the tree, delivering tiny presents or rolling through your holiday display. Material: Metal, Color:Multi. Also could be used for seasonal,gifts,home decor,decor,christmas decor,holiday decor,christmas decorations,holiday decorations,decorations,christmas ornament,tree ornament,ornament,holiday,christmas,xmas,food ornament. By Cost Plus World Market.604770