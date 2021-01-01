From kirkland's
White and Red Scarlet Leaves 12-pc. Dinnerware Set
Casual and elegant styles meet to create our White and Red Scarlet Leaves 12-pc. Dinnerware Set. You'll love how the rich red hues pop on your table setting! Set includes four (4) dinner plates, four (4) bowls, and four (4) mugs Dinner plates measure 9 in. in diameter Bowls measure 7 in. in diameter Mugs hold up to 9 oz. Crafted of porcelain White finish Decorative red and gray leaf outline designs Microwave and oven safe Food safe Care: Dishwasher safe This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .