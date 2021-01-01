Red & Green Poinsettia Christmas Paper Dessert Plates, 7in, 8ct

Make your dessert table look dashing with our Red and Green Poinsettia Christmas Paper Dessert Plates. Featuring a festive poinsettia design, these 7-inch paper plates will add the perfect touch to your Christmas dinner. Leave these plates in a stack at the start of your dessert table for guests to grab as needed. They’re perfect for holding cookies, sugar plums, and more holiday treats. Plus, these disposable plates will help make cleanup a breeze. Add more elegant style to your celebration by shopping the rest of our budget-friendly holiday party supplies.