Red and White Patterned Kitchen Towels, Set of 3

Give your kitchen a refreshing touch with this Red and White Patterned Kitchen Towel Set. You’ll love the woven details and classic red and white hues. Set includes three (3) kitchen towels Each towel measures 18L x 27H in. Crafted of cotton Towels feature check and dotted designs Hues of red and white Care: Machine wash separately in cold water. Line dry. Do not bleach. Warm iron if necessary. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.