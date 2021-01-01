9" x 45" Hand Painted 3D Wall Sculpture Mr And Mrs Gold and Nickel - Letter2Word

The Letter2Word team has worked long and hard to come up with the very best material that is extremely light-weight and can withstand the test of time. Each piece is produced on light weight PVC foam board and painted to look like distressed metal. These pieces adhere with dual sided strips making it easy to hang, move and reposition without harming the surface it is hung on. Hang them on nearly any surface (doors, mirrors, appliances, walls... the possibilities are endless). Beautiful, original artwork designed to pair nicely with other decor - a perfect addition to any space!How to Hang Visit YouTube website.