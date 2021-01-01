6' X 7' Brown White And Gold Natural Cowhide Area Rug

Add high end luxury and timeless style with this naturally soft and refined 6' X 7' Brown, White, and Gold Cowhide Area Rug. Each piece is hand selected by skilled craftsman who are trained to find the hides that are supreme in quality, colorations, and texture. This rug is naturally shed-free, stain-resistant, and has a luxuriously soft hand. Suitable for all areas of the home, including those with high traffic, this rug adds a unique and wonderfully beautiful styling element to your space. .25" x 72" x 84"